Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: What Makes Priyanka Chopra Stand Apart As A Global Style Icon?

In the age of Instagram, where every celebrity can flaunt their unique and striking fashion statements to a large number of followers, what makes a particular star stand out? What makes that star rise stylishly above all? And what makes that star one of the most followed style icons of the world? Yes, you all guessed it right, that star we are talking about is none other than Priyanka Chopra.

Today is her birthday and she has turned 36 and she is unstoppable. So, on her birthday, we want to talk about what makes Priyanka stand apart as a global style icon.

Priyanka Chopra is a name synonymous with self-made woman. In the beginning, while she won the Miss World title, the odds were still against her. She was tall but not a quintessential pretty face. Even her fashion sense wasn't much talked about and on the top of it, she had some movie failures like 'Love Story 2050', coupled with rumoured link-ups with married actors.

All of that combined could have send most of the outsiders running back to their homes (which is okay and a matter of choice). But Priyanka stayed in unforgiving film world of Mumbai, worked harder, learnt more, and probably unlearnt a lot more. It was only after 'Fashion' and 'Dostana', when we started taking her seriously, not only as an actor but also a fashion icon.

Post 'Fashion', she graced more fashion shows than before. That was the time when we noticed that her style was rather unique and she mostly wore stunning attires. Yes, we found Priyanka gorgeous in outfits such as the golden-hued swimsuit in 'Dostana' or Kashmiri attires in '7 Khoon Maaf', but we were still not quite ready to declare her as the ultimate style icon.

What really made us believe that she is more than gorgeous is when we saw her dancing with Pitbull, wearing a ravishing black resort wear, in the hit International number, 'Exotic'. That one song of hers made all the difference to her career because more than the singing abilities, she was seen as a confident woman, who is unapologetic about her sex appeal.

The International film industry (Hollywood) took a keen interest in her thereafter. She was offered the lead role in ABC series,'Quantico'. Because of her commitment to her first ever Hollywood project, she shifted her base to New York. Soon after, we saw Priyanka stepping out in the New York streets on many occasions, wearing one rocking attire after the other.

And she walked like a badass queen, with a lot of sass and class. She didn't care, what the world thinks about her style (maybe she felt no pressure of judgemental stares and Indian media). So, one day, she would wear a 'Kurt Cobain' T-shirt dress and make heads turn, the next day, she would slip into something as simple as a white top and denims for an outing with her dog, 'Diana'.

Whatever, she wore wowed her Indian fans and celebs in B-town, but more than that, her street style clearly took Hollywood industry by surprise too. Her style shook the notions about Indian women that International fashion critics usually hold. She was not the usual demure Indian girl with conservative wardrobe; she was rather beating Hollywood stylistas with her fashion game.

Also, post her first Hollywood movie, 'Baywatch', she was interviewed on numerous famous shows such as 'Ellen DeGeneres Show', 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', and 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' among others. So, in these shows, she obviously sported some of the headline-winning attires like a bosom-slit coat and dress, and wooed the hosts. But she also dispelled the biggest misconception that clothes alone can make you look awesome. It was indeed her razor sharp-wit, her vivacity, and of course her depth, which made her look even more attractive in those clothes.

Since her fashion and acting prowess was leaving Hollywood breathless, she was invited to Oscars and red carpet events too. There she made statements too. Her red Jason Wu dress at 2016 Emmys, made record-breaking news. Her Zuhair Murad sheer dress with 3D blossoms was Google's most-searched outfit of that year. Even her white Ralph & Russo gown at 2017 Oscars won hearts.

Priyanka won the prestigious People's Choice Awards twice in a row. In 2016, she dazzled in a gold and silver Vera Wang dress and in 2017, she wore a pretty peach-hued Sally LaPointe dress. But her biggest fashion moment came in the form of a very exclusive fashion event, Met Gala. For her first Met Gala, she wore an internet-breaking trench coat dress by Ralph Lauren. Her trench coat featured the longest cape ever in the history of capes. Her dress was so talked about that she was invited by the hawk-eyed leading lady of the fashion industry, Anna Wintour for the second time this year to Met Gala.

She is the only Indian movie star, who has graced so many international magazine covers like Elle. And we know it for a fact that it is not going to stop here. Her confidence, her effervescent charm, her never-looking back attitude, and of course stylist Mimi Cuttrell (whom she never forgets to give credit) have made her the global style icon that she is.

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra, keep on inspiring us.