Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Opt For A Sporty Airport Style

By Devika
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Fly off for US, spotted at Mumbai airport; Watch Video । FilmiBeat
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a lot of fashionable splashes in Mumbai and Goa. Ever since they arrived in Mumbai, they became the talk of the town. The duo was papped crazily, but they didn't seem to mind it at all. In fact, no matter what the rumours were, they were seen holding hands and partying and chilling with close friends and family members.

And, recently, they were clicked at the airport. Well, these two were leaving on a jet plane for Dubai. Nick and Priyanka sported sporty wears and kept it real and believable. However, they still looked stylish as they stepped out walking hand in hand.

Priyanka Chopra fashion

Priyanka wore an all-black tracksuit that we oh-so-loved. She wore a boat-neck half-sleeved sweater top and paired it with matching pyjamas. Her attire was accentuated by black and white checkered racing flag design. She sported complementing pointed pumps and kept her hair loose and messy.

Nick, on the other hand, wore a navy blue full-sleeved athleisure top and paired it with the same hued pyjamas. He wore white shoes and a sports cap to complete his look.

Priyanka Chopra Airport Style

Well, we must say that they looked awesome together and gave us some refreshing airport goals. Hope they come back soon and dazzle us fashionably.

Priyanka Chopra style
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 17:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue