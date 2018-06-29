Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Opt For A Sporty Airport Style

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Fly off for US, spotted at Mumbai airport; Watch Video । FilmiBeat

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a lot of fashionable splashes in Mumbai and Goa. Ever since they arrived in Mumbai, they became the talk of the town. The duo was papped crazily, but they didn't seem to mind it at all. In fact, no matter what the rumours were, they were seen holding hands and partying and chilling with close friends and family members.

And, recently, they were clicked at the airport. Well, these two were leaving on a jet plane for Dubai. Nick and Priyanka sported sporty wears and kept it real and believable. However, they still looked stylish as they stepped out walking hand in hand.

Priyanka wore an all-black tracksuit that we oh-so-loved. She wore a boat-neck half-sleeved sweater top and paired it with matching pyjamas. Her attire was accentuated by black and white checkered racing flag design. She sported complementing pointed pumps and kept her hair loose and messy.

Nick, on the other hand, wore a navy blue full-sleeved athleisure top and paired it with the same hued pyjamas. He wore white shoes and a sports cap to complete his look.

Well, we must say that they looked awesome together and gave us some refreshing airport goals. Hope they come back soon and dazzle us fashionably.