Nick Jonas Arrives At The Mumbai Airport In Style And This Time With His Parents

Priyanka Chopra Engagement Party: Nick Jonas arrives in India with parents: Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Ahead of his engagement ceremony, Priyanka Chopra's fiancee and popular American singer, Nick Jonas arrived in style at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. He came with his parents, who were beaming and had Tiffany & Co bag with them.

Their engagement party is certainly on the cards and we can't wait to see what ensembles the prospective bride and groom would wear tomorrow. For now, we loved the airport look of Nick Jonas. It was typically sporty and Nick looked comfortable and so confident- well, it is safe to say now that India is his second home.

Nick wore an all-black athleisure outfit that most of the men would want to try out right away. He teamed his full-sleeved sweatshirt with matching pyjamas. There was a streak of white lining running on his sweatshirt and his sports shoes were also dipped in white shade. Well, with a lot of celebrities sporting white shoes, it seems to have become a trend lately.

Nick also wore a gold chain and gave a groovy touch to his look and also his small boho black-hued bag is totally on our wish list.

So, Nick absolutely swooned us over with his airport style. But let's wait and see what he will wear tomorrow for the big occasion.