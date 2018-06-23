Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Are Now Allegedly Dating Stylishly In India

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas HOLDING HANDS on dinner DATE with mother Madhu Chopra | FilmiBeat

Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dating each other? This is the question that still needs to be answered! However, there had been speculations regarding the two, as they have made a lot of public appearances in the USA together. And they have done it quite fashionably too.

But that didn't end there. The latest news is that Priyanka flew with her rumoured boyfriend Nick to Mumbai in order to make him meet her family. Well, but obviously they were papped like crazy and gave us a strong reason to believe that they are indeed seeing each other rather seriously.

Now, of course, we would be happy to hear an officially confirmed scoop of these two being in a relationship as they will make such a stylish couple. Yes, Priyanka and Nick have always donned head-turning outfits whenever they have been spotted together. These two pretty much single-handedly have given us so many dating-wear goals.

In their latest moment captured in Mumbai, the duo was seen sporting casuals and keeping it light and simple. Priyanka as always fashionably turned up in checkered separates that we thought was a cool attire to go for. Her crop top featured spaghetti straps, deep neck, and a knot tied in the middle of the top. It was a very revealing attire and the diva paired it with a matching midi skirt that had quite a sexy slit in the front.

Piggy Chops accentuated her hot avatar with white pencil heels, a complementing box purse, hoop earrings, and bright pink lip shade.

Nick, on the other hand, played with green colour, as he sported green-hued trousers and paired it with a light coloured V-neck tee. He wore pointed brown formal shoes and a classy watch to complete his cool look.

If you think that these two make the most stylish couple, spread the message by sharing the story with your loved ones. Cheers!