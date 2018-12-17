ENGLISH

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gave Us A Winter Fashion Goal That We So Want To Ace

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja boasts a collection of extraordinary outfits. Recently, she stunned us yet again with her attire, which she wore for the IWF Schaffhausen event. For the occasion, Sonam turned up in a structural attire by Lado Bokuchava.

The actress wore a formal number that was cream-hued and sharply collared. Her full-sleeved outfit featured an overlapping detail in the form of a corset bodice that was adorned with hoop tassels. Her ensemble also had pockets and made for a great winter wear. Sonam accentuated her look with thigh-high leather boots from Maison Margiela, which we thought went well with her jacket dress.

Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam accessorised her look with metallic hoop earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. She carried a box-styled vintage bag that notched up her formal look. And yes, she totally sported a chic watch by IWF Schaffhausen. Sonam's makeup was spruced up by a pink lip shade, golden eyeshadow, and highlighted cheekbones. The side-parted impeccable bun rounded out her look.

So, how did you find Sonam Kapoor's outfit of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood sonam kapoor
    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 15:32 [IST]
