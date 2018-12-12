ENGLISH

Fashion Can Transcend The Barriers Of Time, Proves Sonam Kapoor Ahuja With Her Vintage Dress

Sonam Kapoor Fashion
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently had a special discussion with the Founder of Thrive Global, Arianna Huffington, who is also the editor-in-chief of Huffington Post. The actress wore a structured dress for the event that seemed to have been inspired by the past fashion sensibilities of Europe.

She wore a classic dress that was collared and half-sleeved. Designed by Philippe Perisse, her gown was accentuated by nuanced details and looked very old-fashioned formal. Well, fashion has time and again, surpassed the barriers of time, and Sonam's gown was a perfect example of that. It featured a crisp bodice and a voluminous pleated skirt.

Sonam colour-blocked her white dress with black metallic sandals that came from Louis Vuitton and her clutch bag was a vintage Louis Vuitton with LV and flower prints. Her look was minimal and she was styled to perfection by her sister, Rhea. Sonam wore pearl and gold earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and her sleek rings came from Anmol. She also upped her formal style quotient with a luxury watch from IWC Schaffhausen.

The makeup was marked by a metallic pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and light kohl accompanied by nude eyeshadow. The impeccable middle-parted bun notched up her boss lady avatar. So, how did you find Sonam's dress of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 15:48 [IST]
