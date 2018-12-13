ENGLISH

Father-Daughter, Sonam And Anil Kapoor Look Effortlessly Classy At Isha Ambani’s Wedding

Well, the B-town's most stylish father-daughter duo, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also graced the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. They exuded class and elegance with their stunning ensembles. Let's take a look at their outfits, which made a number of heads turn.

So, coming to Sonam first, the diva wore an all-hot pink outfit and had the fashion police turning their sirens on. Her edgy ensemble was designed by none other than Anamika Khanna and it was most certainly highlighted by personalised messages. Yes, Sonam's attire, which consisted of a blouse with asymmetrical sleeves and a voluminous matching skirt, had Sonam's name written on the skirt. In addition, it also had the words, 'Everything is Ak-Ok' embossed on her stylishly-draped dupatta.

Her jewellery came from Amrapali and it consisted of an oxidised choker, a multi-tiered necklace with a precious stone, complementing earrings, and a modern maangtikka. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and blue eyeshadow and the sleek tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar. Anil wore a full-sleeved purple jacket by Raghavendra Rathore. His jacket was accessorised with dazzling buttons and a statement brooch. The prolific actor teamed his jacket with pyjamas and black shoes. So, how did you find their outfits of the night? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Thursday, December 13, 2018, 2:08 [IST]
