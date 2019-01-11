ENGLISH

Sonam & Rhea's Latest Traditional Outfits Will Leave You Ivory-inspired And Speechless

By
Sonam and Rhea

When it comes to bridal outfits, ivory hue is on the rise. The colour, which was traditionally seen as a taboo bridal colour by certain communities, has transcended the age-old notions. In fact, ivory has become of one of the most trending wedding-wear hues. The popularity of the very hue can also be attributed to factors such as restrained elegance and understated sophistication. If ivory is your colour, you must take inspiration from B-town's most fashionable siblings, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor Fashion

Recently, they both donned ivory outfits by different designers. While Sonam opted for a Rohit Bal number, her sister Rhea went for Anamika Khanna's ensemble. They looked impeccable in their own way. Talking about Sonam's ensemble first, it was a layered traditional delight. The attire of hers was dramatic in terms of silhouette but it was detailed with subtle undertones, which came in the form of embroidery. The intricate and minimal patterns in golden hue were meticulously placed on her attire.

Sonam Kapoor Traditional Look

The styling was also done with great precision. The elaborate pearl and gold jhumkis and the ornate maangtikka by Sunita Kapoor totally notched up her look. Smoky kohl was the highlight of the makeup but the natural pink lip shade absolutely balanced her look. However, what caught our attention was the tightly braided hairdo, which also completed her look. Rhea wore separates and made a strong case for chikankari work. She looked equally pretty in her structured ensemble, which consisted of a blouse, voluminous skirt, and a dupatta. Rhea's attire was adorned with painstakingly done threadwork. The beautiful embroidery and jewelled tones were what enhanced her attire. The contrasting metallic border also added an interesting dimension to her lehenga.

Rhea Kapoor Fashion

Rhea's jewellery was totally vintage. The stylist and producer wore emerald and pearl necklace and complementing earrings, all of which came from Amrapali. The makeup was spruced up by heavy mascara and bright pink lip shade, and the impeccable bun wrapped up her look. So, are you ivory-inspired? Let us know that in the comment section.

Rhea Kapoor Koffee With Karan
    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 17:50 [IST]
