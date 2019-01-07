Rhea Kapoor's Hand-painted Ensemble Makes A Strong Case For Individuality

Stylist Rhea Kapoor and designer Anamika Khanna's collaboration is proving to be quite an effective one. Earlier, Rhea wore a concept sari by Anamika, which had the words, 'Everything is AK OK Rhea Kapoor' embossed on it and now she took a graphic turn by donning this number. Her latest separates were trend-setting and spectacular.

Sonam's younger sibling was a vision in her attire that brought alive the muted hues. It was a strict departure from the vibrant colours and hence made a strong case for earthy festive wears. Rhea's ensemble was what would have broken the cliches. However, her attire was unusual in the sense that it gave a platform to creative sensibilities. Yes, the voluminous skirt of her outfit was clearly elaborated by the hand-painted graphic of a woman by Babbu the Painter. It was a quirky image of a woman and this addition added a solid yet subjective perspective to her attire. The additional detail like the intricate floral pattern on the belt area of the skirt was also worth noticing.

Rhea teamed her flared skirt with a checkered blouse that was full-sleeved and gave a contemporary whiff to her attire. In a nutshell, her ensemble beckoned us to change our views about festive wears. The jewellery was elaborate and backed the maximalist phase in fashion. The bejewelled accessorises certainly complemented her avatar. The makeup was nude and highlighted by dramatic kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her look. Rhea Kapoor's latest attire brought diversity in fashion and encouraged individuality.