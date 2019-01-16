Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gives Us A Contemporary Classic Look With This Pantsuit And Hairdo

Contemporary classic was the look of the day for the fashionable, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Her latest outfit was not only about blurring the gender lines and redefining the boss lady look, but it was also a lot about experimenting with the usual. A pink pantsuit is not an uncommon outfit but Sonam gave her look an interesting twist. She made the common look so refreshing. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, it was the event, she attended at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva. Her structural pantsuit came from Calvin Klein and she paired it with a Prada shirt. The overlapping suit seemed every inch old-fashioned and Sonam teamed it with matching straight-fit pants. The black buttons and the sharp sartorial cuts enhanced her attire. She wore a collared and bow-styled shirt that perfectly complemented her suit. Sonam teamed her ensemble with black-hued formal shoes.

A dazzling ring, pearl studs, and a classy IWC Schaffhausen watch were her minimal accessories. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a light pink lip shade, accentuated cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. However, her hairstyle was what added to and defined her look. Sonam's side-swept puffed bun was absolutely vintage and actually gave her look a timeless effect. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja impressed us once again with her fashion statement. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.