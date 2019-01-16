ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gives Us A Contemporary Classic Look With This Pantsuit And Hairdo

By
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Fashion

Contemporary classic was the look of the day for the fashionable, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Her latest outfit was not only about blurring the gender lines and redefining the boss lady look, but it was also a lot about experimenting with the usual. A pink pantsuit is not an uncommon outfit but Sonam gave her look an interesting twist. She made the common look so refreshing. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, it was the event, she attended at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva. Her structural pantsuit came from Calvin Klein and she paired it with a Prada shirt. The overlapping suit seemed every inch old-fashioned and Sonam teamed it with matching straight-fit pants. The black buttons and the sharp sartorial cuts enhanced her attire. She wore a collared and bow-styled shirt that perfectly complemented her suit. Sonam teamed her ensemble with black-hued formal shoes.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Style

A dazzling ring, pearl studs, and a classy IWC Schaffhausen watch were her minimal accessories. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a light pink lip shade, accentuated cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. However, her hairstyle was what added to and defined her look. Sonam's side-swept puffed bun was absolutely vintage and actually gave her look a timeless effect. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja impressed us once again with her fashion statement. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 15:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue