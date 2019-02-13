ENGLISH

    Sonam Kapoor Nails The Masquerade Ballroom Look But With This Concept Sari

    By
    |
    Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in the corseted balloon sleeve blouse
    Sonam Kapoor Fashion

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made us think about the masquerade ballroom soirées but with a traditional twist. The actress wore a dramatic number for the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019, which was designed by her close friend, Shehlaa Khan. With this theatrical ensemble, Sonam left us speechless and inspired us to think about the fluidity of a humble garment- sari.

    Sonam Kapoor Style

    Chantilly lace and layers of wispy sheer fabric, Sonam's attire was actually a cross between a sari and a gown. It was an unapologetically black-hued concept sari that was enhanced by contemporary aesthetics and nuanced details. The one-shouldered structured sari with decadent drape and matching kamarband was hauntingly contrasted by the translucent bishop sleeves and transparent cloak, which gave a gown-like effect to her sari.

    Sonam Kapoor Saris

    Sonam left us perplexed with her ensemble and she added to the mysterious charm by pairing her fusion sari with a hat, which was designed by none other than legendary Philip Treacy. It was a vintage hat with a net veil and bow that absolutely fascinated us. She accessorised her look with an exquisite bracelet that came from Renu Oberoi's eponymous label and the intricate earrings were from the brand, Narayan Jewellers- J&K Chokshi. Sonam's makeup was highlighted by a bold red lip shade and mascara accompanied by a nude eye shadow. The impeccable side-swept bun wrapped up her look. So, what do you think about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's ensemble and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 9:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

