Sonam Kapoor Wows Us With An Androgynous Outfit And The Braided Bun Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A few days ago, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave us classy boss lady look. Her attire and styling was done beautifully and her look did have a whiff of dreamy touch. So, Sonam wore an ensemble from Manfred Thierry Mugler and the label, Frame. Sonam's look had a bit of dreamy and androgynous touch. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

So, the diva's latest outfit was gender-fluid and she pulled it off effortlessly. Her subtly-striped overlapping Mugler jacket featured a classy and textured red pocketsquare and it went well with flared Frame pants. With this combination, Sonam also played with contrasts and gave a fresh dress code to modern business women.

She carried a red IDA box bag, which came from the label, L'Afshar. She accessorised her look with a layered neckpiece and a rainbow necklace. Her rainbow necklace came from Bansri Mehta's eponymous label and the neckpiece was from H.Ajoomal Fine Jewellery. Her delicate studs were from Diosa by Darshan Dave and the statement ring was from Gehna Jewellers. Sonam's makeup was radiant and highlighted by a red lip shade but it was her side-parted braided bun that we found impeccable and refreshing. So, how did you find Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.