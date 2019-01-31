Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Multi-hued Attire Has The Colours Of Spring And Warmth Of Winters

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja spilled some kaleidoscopic charm with her tweed attire at the promotion of her upcoming film, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. She looked ethereal in her outfit, which came from the label, Escada. This attire was from the brand's Fall Winter 2018 collection and this is one of the signature pieces from the collection. Sonam pulled it off effortlessly and this ensemble of hers was an instant eye-catcher.

A fresh definition of power, this attire was enhanced by multi-coloured tweed, which was woven by an Italian mill that has worked with Escada since the 1980s. Her outfit consisted of a bateau-neckline top, which she paired with a classy belt that gave her attire a constructed look. She teamed her top with a matching structured skirt that was subtly pleated and a sharply-collared complementing jacket. We totally loved her outfit and thought Sonam exuded some spring charm.

She wore black-hued pointed heels with her attire, which contrasted her ensemble. She wore delicate earrings to spruce up her avatar. Apart from her outfit, her makeup was also beautifully done with a glossy pink lip shade but the real highlight was the yellow eye shadow accompanied by black mascara, which we thought notched up her look. The cheekbones accentuated by dewy pink touches and the middle-parted messy bun completed her gorgeous avatar. So, how did you find Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's attire and the look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.