Kareena Kapoor Khan Has A Jaw-dropping Date Night Dress Idea For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Firstly, Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion game is as diverse as it can get and secondly, she makes us want to fall in love with the colour red. The actress and a reality show judge, Kareena looked insanely gorgeous in her red dress, which we thought made for an ideal cocktail and date night dress. The actress was styled to perfection by stylist, Tanya Ghavri. So, if you are planning a special date, Kareena has a fashion lesson for you.

Layered and impeccably pleated, Kareena's dress came from the label, Amur. It was a strapless and asymmetrical dress, which featured a structured corset bodice but otherwise the silhouette was flared. The dress also featured some ruffled details and Kareena paired her ensemble with Prada sandals. It was a bold number and not quite everybody's cup of tea.

She wore delicate jewellery, which complemented her attire. Kareena sported a dainty ring and light neckpiece to notch up her look. Since her jewellery was light, the look seemed minimal. The jewellery came from Farah Khan Ali's eponymous label and Jet Gems. The make-up was also fresh and she looked naturally radiant. Her make-up was highlighted by a minty pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with complementing eyeshadow. Kareena's make-up and jewellery gave her look a lot of balance. The wavy wind-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Kareena's dress and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.