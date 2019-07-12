ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Has A Jaw-dropping Date Night Dress Idea For You

    By
    |
    Kareena Kapoor Fashion

    Firstly, Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion game is as diverse as it can get and secondly, she makes us want to fall in love with the colour red. The actress and a reality show judge, Kareena looked insanely gorgeous in her red dress, which we thought made for an ideal cocktail and date night dress. The actress was styled to perfection by stylist, Tanya Ghavri. So, if you are planning a special date, Kareena has a fashion lesson for you.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Style

    Layered and impeccably pleated, Kareena's dress came from the label, Amur. It was a strapless and asymmetrical dress, which featured a structured corset bodice but otherwise the silhouette was flared. The dress also featured some ruffled details and Kareena paired her ensemble with Prada sandals. It was a bold number and not quite everybody's cup of tea.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Dance India Dance

    She wore delicate jewellery, which complemented her attire. Kareena sported a dainty ring and light neckpiece to notch up her look. Since her jewellery was light, the look seemed minimal. The jewellery came from Farah Khan Ali's eponymous label and Jet Gems. The make-up was also fresh and she looked naturally radiant. Her make-up was highlighted by a minty pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with complementing eyeshadow. Kareena's make-up and jewellery gave her look a lot of balance. The wavy wind-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Kareena's dress and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN News

    Read more about: kareena kapoor khan celeb style
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue