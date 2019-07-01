Kareena Kapoor Khan's Cop Look Is So Minimal And So-Not About The Usual Khaki Uniform Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan left us speechless with her first look from her upcoming movie, 'Angrezi Medium', which also stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The actress is all set to play the role of a cop in the movie but she is not the cop in the quintessential khaki uniform. On the contrary, Kareena is seen as a cop flaunting a casual and sassy avatar.

With her look, Kareena, who has completed 19 years in the film industry, also gave us a break from the usual police uniform. Her attire was a refreshing change and seemed relevant in modern minimal times. Styled by Anaita Adajania, Kareena looked effortlessly gorgeous in her bottle green shirt, which was casually tucked. She paired her shirt with dark blue denims and a police badge.

She teamed her ensemble with black boots, which went well with her attire. Kareena also upped her look with tribal-style bracelets and a delicate neckpiece. The jewelleries used were towards the non-conformist side and gave her cop avatar a complete look. The make-up was natural and fresh. She spruced up her look with a nude-toned lip shade and light eye shadow. The middle-parted messy tresses rounded out her avatar. Kareena beckoned us to go minimal this week. So, what do you think about this look of Kareena Kapoor Khan's? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.