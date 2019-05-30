Just In
Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises The Boss Lady Look Stylishly With Her Classy Pantsuit
Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us an ultimate boss lady look with her latest outfit. The actress, who has been channelling her 'inner diva' these days, wore an ensemble that was smart and classy. She wore a pantsuit and left us speechless with her avatar. She wore this pantsuit for a Dance India Dance event. The actress looked impeccable. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.
So, Kareena wore a purple pantsuit, which was perfectly-tailored and was detailed with crisp edges. The jacket featured a plunging neckline and side slits, which gave her attire a bold touch. She paired her jacket with matching straight-fit pants. We thought Kareena looked fabulous and while she pulled it off with a lot of aplomb, her attire was definitely not just about anybody's cup of tea. She teamed her sassy ensemble with neon green sandals, which we felt was an unusual choice but Kareena slayed it in style.
Coming to her accessorises, Kareena wore chic rings to elevate her stylish avatar. The makeup was light and fresh with a natural pink lip shade, slightly contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. She also painted her nails in a shade of blue. The neat bun rounded out her fashionable avatar. Well, don't you think Kareena looked bossy and classy? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.