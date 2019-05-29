ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    So, Kareena Kapoor Khan Gave Us Yellow-hued One-shouldered Ensemble Suggestions

    By
    |
    Kareena Kapoor Khan Fashion

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is stylish and always surprises us with her fashion statements. She has been impressing us with one-shouldered yellow outfits. Yes, the last two outfits of hers had pretty much in common except that they were different ensembles. We thought she looked fabulous in both attires and with her fashion statements, she not only inspired us to wear something yellow but also beckoned us to channel our inner diva. Let's decode her outfits, which can make you look amazing in an instant.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Style
    PC: The House Of Pixels

    The Yellow Dress

    Kareena Kapoor Khan wore this fab yellow-hued number for Dance India Dance. She sported a one-shouldered dress that was designed by Stephane Rolland. Her attire was marked by kaftan-styled flared bodice, which was belted. The metallic graphic belt added an interesting twist to her number. The dress was also floor-length and detailed with a deep slit. Kareena teamed her number with statement silver heels, which were by Giuseppe Zanotti. The makeup was highlighted by a muted-toned lip shade and smoky kohl with a nude eye shadow. The impeccable braided hairdo upped her style quotient and the minimal accessories, which included a sassy bracelet completed her look.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan News

    The Separates

    Kareena also turned heads with her bright yellow separates. She wore this outfit for Rajeev Masand's show. Her ensemble came from the bodysuit label, Alix and another famous brand, Zara. She paired her one-shouldered yellow top with high-waist pants, which were slightly flared towards the hemline. Kareena looked gorgeous in this outfit and this time, she accentuated her sassy avatar with a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. She wore light accessories- her look was mostly jewellery-free. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her look.

    So, which yellow one-shouldered outfit of Kareena Kapoor Khan's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More CELEB STYLE News

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 15:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 29, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue