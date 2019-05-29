So, Kareena Kapoor Khan Gave Us Yellow-hued One-shouldered Ensemble Suggestions Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan is stylish and always surprises us with her fashion statements. She has been impressing us with one-shouldered yellow outfits. Yes, the last two outfits of hers had pretty much in common except that they were different ensembles. We thought she looked fabulous in both attires and with her fashion statements, she not only inspired us to wear something yellow but also beckoned us to channel our inner diva. Let's decode her outfits, which can make you look amazing in an instant.

The Yellow Dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore this fab yellow-hued number for Dance India Dance. She sported a one-shouldered dress that was designed by Stephane Rolland. Her attire was marked by kaftan-styled flared bodice, which was belted. The metallic graphic belt added an interesting twist to her number. The dress was also floor-length and detailed with a deep slit. Kareena teamed her number with statement silver heels, which were by Giuseppe Zanotti. The makeup was highlighted by a muted-toned lip shade and smoky kohl with a nude eye shadow. The impeccable braided hairdo upped her style quotient and the minimal accessories, which included a sassy bracelet completed her look.

The Separates

Kareena also turned heads with her bright yellow separates. She wore this outfit for Rajeev Masand's show. Her ensemble came from the bodysuit label, Alix and another famous brand, Zara. She paired her one-shouldered yellow top with high-waist pants, which were slightly flared towards the hemline. Kareena looked gorgeous in this outfit and this time, she accentuated her sassy avatar with a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. She wore light accessories- her look was mostly jewellery-free. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her look.

So, which yellow one-shouldered outfit of Kareena Kapoor Khan's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.