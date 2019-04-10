Of Formal Shirt And High Waist Denims, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Airport Look Is About That Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan's airport ensemble are mostly cool and casual. She wears the comfiest and humblest of outfits and still looks effortless. However, this time, Kareena mixed casual with formal and gave us a very smart airport look. She looked pretty and played with pastels. Let's decode her airport outfit and look.

So, Kareena wore a pink shirt that was quarter-sleeved and collared and she paired it with high-waist denims, which were flared towards the end. It was an excellent combination and this was also a realisation that Kareena has been making a strong case for the old-fashioned pants. It was a smart attire and Kareena teamed it with beige-hued peep-hole sandals, which went well with her look.

The diva carried a tan-hued side bag with her and accessorised her look with a chic watch. She also wore golden shades and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her look. Kareena looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.