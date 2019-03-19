ENGLISH

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Notches Up Her Airport Look With This Polka-dotted Suit

    By
    |
    Kareena Kapoor Khan Fashion

    Kareena Kapoor Khan mostly wears casuals to the airport but this time, the diva stunned us with her style statement. The actress wore a salwar suit and it was an eye-catching quirky piece, which absolutely caught our attention. She gave us brand new airport goals. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

    Kareena Kapoor Style

    So, Kareena stepped out in an all-white airport ensemble, which was contrasted by a touch of muted shades. She wore a flared white kurta and teamed it with matching cigarette pants. However, her kurta was enhanced by polka dots dipped in the shade of green. Kareena also draped a brown dupatta, which went well with her look.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan News

    Kareena's look was stylish and carefree at the same time. She paired her ensemble with shiny sandals and accessorised her traditional wear with delicate hoop earrings. She also wore dark shades and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The impeccable bun completed her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Kareena Kapoor Khan's avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 11:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019
     

