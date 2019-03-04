Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Dhoti Pants Style Reminds Us Of Mauja Hi Mauja Song

ENGLISH

    It was after a long time that we saw a celebrity in dhoti pants and the celebrity was none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena was spotted with her sister Karisma and she absolutely rocked the dhoti pants look, which reminded us of one of her popular songs, 'Mauja hi Mauja'. This was not an easy combination to pull off but Kareena slayed it in style.

    So, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress played with animal prints and flared silhouette. She wore a rip-roaring camisole spaghetti top, which was accentuated by leopard prints. Kareena paired it with black dhoti pants and thus popularised these flared pyjamas again. She added to her rock chic look by teaming her ensemble with classy black boots.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Style

    Kareena accessorised her look with bracelets and a watch. She also wore round-shaped golden frames, which enhanced her street style. The makeup was nude-toned with muted-hued lip shade and the side-swept voluminous tresses completed her look. Kareena looked beyond amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

     

