Kareena Or Freida: Who Wore The Molten Sequinned Number Better?

Freida Pinto graced the Vanity Fair Oscars 2019 party recently and Kareena Kapoor Khan was the finale guest with Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Koffee With Karan. They wore spectacular outfits and there was one thing common about their outfits. It was pretty simple to guess. The common factor was the molten red hue. Let's find out who looked more awesome.

So, talking about Kareena first, her ensemble was designed by Monisha Jaising. It was an embellished gown that was full-sleeved and featured a structured silhouette. Her attire was accentuated by a metallic touch and Kareena teamed her ensemble with chic rings. The makeup was highlighted by a glossy lip shade, accentuated cheekbones, and subtle kohl accompanied by a nude eye shadow. The wavy tresses rounded out her gorgeous look.

Freida's gown was bolder with a deep neckline and thigh-high front slit. It was a molten sequin full-sleeved gown by Julien Macdonald and she paired it with complementing pencil heels and carried a matching clutch with her. Freida accessorised her look with diamond earrings and the makeup was enhanced by a red lip shade. The messy tied hairdo completed her party look.

Between the two, we thought Kareena looked better. We thought both the gowns were equally fabulous but Kareena's refreshing makeup went well with this unapologetically sparkly number. Adding to that, we loved her wavy loose hairdo too. Whose outfit and look did you find better? Let us know that in the comment section.