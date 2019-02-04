ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Kareena Kapoor Khan Wore This Gown Before The LFW SR'19 Finale

By
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fashion
Instagram

Before the finale, Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed up for the press conference. While her showstopper attire was black, the press conference one was dipped in a red hue and came from the 'Recruit' collection of the designer duo. However, what struck us was that it was a pretty similar number as her showstopper one.

In terms of silhouette and design aesthetics, the gown was pretty similar. It was a structured outfit with a figure-flattering corset-style bodice and the intricate pattern on the waist was the same as that in her black-hued showstopper number. It was a military-style outfit but with a glam touch and the skirt was accentuated by an overlapping detail. Kareena teamed her gown with beige-hued sandals, which colour-blocked her number.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Style
instagram

The actress accessorised her look with chic and statement jewellery from Outhouse and kept her look minimal. The makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a matte lip shade and impeccably-applied mascara accompanied by complementing eye shadow. She notched up her minimal look with a messy bun. So, what do you think about Kareena's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 17:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue