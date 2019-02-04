Kareena Kapoor Khan Wore This Gown Before The LFW SR'19 Finale

Before the finale, Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed up for the press conference. While her showstopper attire was black, the press conference one was dipped in a red hue and came from the 'Recruit' collection of the designer duo. However, what struck us was that it was a pretty similar number as her showstopper one.

In terms of silhouette and design aesthetics, the gown was pretty similar. It was a structured outfit with a figure-flattering corset-style bodice and the intricate pattern on the waist was the same as that in her black-hued showstopper number. It was a military-style outfit but with a glam touch and the skirt was accentuated by an overlapping detail. Kareena teamed her gown with beige-hued sandals, which colour-blocked her number.

The actress accessorised her look with chic and statement jewellery from Outhouse and kept her look minimal. The makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a matte lip shade and impeccably-applied mascara accompanied by complementing eye shadow. She notched up her minimal look with a messy bun. So, what do you think about Kareena's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.