Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Vision In This Insanely Glamorous Gown

Kareena Kapoor Khan is holidaying these days in Switzerland with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. Well, with her fashion statements, the diva is surely raising mercury in the snowy land. The latest attire of hers was absolutely resplendent and perfect for a grand occasion.

She wore a gorgeous gown by Alexander Terekhov, which came from the FW 19 collection of the designer. The actress wore a crystal dress, which was splashed in a dazzling blue shade. It was a structured gown and totally gave us a glam boss lady vibes. Her outfit featured a deep and overlapping neckline and the gown was also accentuated by a thigh-high slit. Kareena's ensemble was full-sleeved and she paired it with black-hued pencil heels.

The 'Veere Di Wedding' star accessorised her look with dazzling earrings, which went well with her outfit of the night. Her makeup was light and touched up by a nude-toned lip shade and the side-swept tresses completed her gorgeous look. We absolutely loved her attire. So, how did you find Kareena's ensemble and look? Let us know that in the comment section.