Karisma, Kareena, And Saif Spill Ivory Charm With Their Ensembles At Isha Ambani’s Wedding

By
Karisma Kareena And Saif

The Kapoor-Khans spilled some ivory charm at Isha Ambani's and Anand Piramal's wedding, which took place at Mukesh Ambani's 27-story abode. Karisma, Kareena, and Saif looked radiant and colour-coordinated their outfits. They wore minimal ensembles and their styling was done to perfection.

Kareena and Karisma

Speaking about Karisma first, she looked impeccable in a Raw Mango sari. The actress was elegance personified in her silk sari, which was splashed in an ivory shade and enhanced by gold motifs. The border of her sari was beautifully detailed with a golden hue. Karisma spruced up her look with an elaborate choker, stunning bangles, a statement ring, and delicate studs. Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by a pink lip shade. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her ethnic look.

Kareena News

Kareena looked beyond gorgeous in her ivory lehenga that was designed by Anita Dongre. She teamed her sleeveless blouse with a voluminous skirt, which was meticulously embellished. Her matching dupatta was adorned with subtle motifs. Kareena carried an intricately done golden-coloured potli bag with her. She wore sleek danglers, a chic ring, and a dainty maangtikka to spruce up her look. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the side-swept hairdo completed her look.

Saif's ensemble was also dipped in the ivory shade and was by Raghavendra Rathore. He wore a classy sherwani that was accentuated by a pocket square and he paired it with black formal shoes. Didn't they all look amazing? Let us know that in the comment section.

