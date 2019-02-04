ENGLISH

Kareena Kapoor Khan Wraps Up The LFW SR’ 19 In An Absolutely Empowering Gown

By
Kareena Kapoor Khan Lakme Fashion Week

Kareena Kapoor Khan was a vision to behold as she wrapped up the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019 for Shantanu & Nikhil. The diva looked drop-dead gorgeous as she walked down the ramp in her structured gown, which came from the collection 'Recruit'. The collection represents avant-garde silhouettes enhanced by nostalgic drapes. Kareena's ensemble was absolutely empowering. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Fashion

The actress wore an off-shouldered gown, which was characterised by sharp and nuanced details. The matte black attire of hers was dramatic and perfect for women, who are unapologetic about their sensuality. Kareena's gown was detailed with a crisp bodice with metallic accents. It was a figure-flattering number with intricate work and it featured a train with a flared hem.

Kareena Kapoor Khan News

Kareena's look was minimal and flawless. She inspired awe and her makeup was notched up by a bold red lip shade. The smoky kohl added to the gorgeous effect. The tight hairdo rounded out her showstopper avatar. So, what do you think about her attire and the look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Style
Kareena Kapoor Khan Insta
Kareena Kapoor Khan Lakme Fashion Week
    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 4:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2019
     

