Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Iridescent Gown At The Finale Of LFW 2018 Was About Different Shades Of A Diva

Kareena Kapoor Khan Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Ace designer Monisha Jaising unveiled her latest collection, 'Shades of a Diva', which was about luxury, sensuality, and most importantly showcased the myriad moods a diva reflects. And who would have been a better showstopper than Kareena Kapoor Khan! Kareena ignited the ramp and her amazing attire definitely radiated different moods of a diva.

Kareena Kapoor Khan LFW 2018

Kareena's stunning number was accentuated by metallic touches and it was certainly glamorous. Perfect for a special celebratory evening, her showstopper outfit was not an easy number to pull off, but Kareena, who has mastered the art of show-stopping, pulled off her ravishing ensemble with aplomb and elan that can be expected only from a true diva.

Her gown was sharp-edged and tapered, but it was definitely not very structured. The off-shoulder and deep-necked attire came with a knotted and overlapping blouse, which had side-slits that helped enhance her slender frame. Kareena's skirt was flowy and was attached to her sexy blouse. The skirt was also highlighted by sleek pleats and asymmetrical hemline.

Kareena Kapoor Khan showstopper

Her attire came alive with iridescent green and purple hues, which we thought was a stimulus to the retina. It was clearly an optical-illusion backed attire and concealed many variations that changed colour with different lighting. The sheer details on her attire further added an interesting dimension to her gown.

Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion

Kareena's makeup was marked by purple-colored eyeshadow and her side-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrapped up the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 in style. She slayed it once again and we couldn't stop staring at her. This was clearly one of our favourite numbers from the fashion week. Did you all also love Kareena's dress? Let us know in the comment section.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Lakme Fashion Week 2018
    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 3:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2018
     

