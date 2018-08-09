Subscribe to Boldsky
Kareena Kapoor Khan's That 70's Outfit Is Perfect For A Girls' Night Out

By
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Red & Black avatar goes viral | Boldsky
Kareena Kapoor fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest fashion statement certainly caught our attention. She rocked the retro look and we couldn't help but stare at her. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress looked absolutely ravishing and with Friday night just around the corner, she has given us a girls' night out wear goal.

First of all, red and black is a classic party colour combination. And with prints, it becomes more groovy a pairing. The leotard prints on Kareena's top were eye-catching and she proved to us that leopard prints are classic for a reason and can never go out of vogue.

Kareena Kapoor Khan style

However, her top was attention-grabbing for more reasons than one. In short, it was not just her prints that wowed us but it was also the asymmetry in her top that made it more sizzling. It was a baggy full-sleeved top with a deep neck but with strings hanging and voluminous sleeves, it looked so much more dramatic.

Kareena paired her classy top with high-waist black-hued flared pants and she accessorised her that 70's look with a box-shaped metallic sling bag. Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by subtle kohl.

Kareena Kapoor Khan western looks

We thought Kareena looked nothing short of stunning and she is the fashion inspiration that we all need. Time for leotard prints!

Kareena Kapoor movies
