Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan Added A Touch Of Glam To Her Gym Outfit

The workout clothes are the least bit glam. Well, think about it again. Yes, you might want to rethink your notion after seeing Kareena Kapoor Khan stepping out of the gym. She was clicked looking sassy and every inch glamorous in her latest gym look. And now, she makes us want to ditch those regular clothes and revamp our wardrobes.

So, the actress came out looking nothing short of stunning. She wore a black-hued bra top and teamed it with skinny black tights. Her tights had a metallic touch and didn't look ordinary to us at all. The bottoms of her attire helped accentuate her shapely and athletic legs.

If that was not classy enough, Kareena wore a golden-coloured jacket, which actually made all the difference. Her collared jacket might have looked a bit crumpled but Kareena pulled it off like a pro. It not only contrasted her all-black outfit but also added a glam quotient to her ensemble.

The diva paired her outfit with black-coloured Nike sports shoes and her black shades were to-die-for. Kareena obviously didn't do any makeup but her impeccable ponytail, for sure, rounded off her look.

So, this is one of the best celeb gym looks that we have seen so far this year and Kareena definitely inspired us to tweak our gym wear a bit and make it into a head-turning ensemble.