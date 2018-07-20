Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Kareena Kapoor Khan Glows In Yellow As She Attends An Event With BFF Karan Johar

By
Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan might have worn a simple and practical attire at the airport yesterday, but for the event, she slipped into something so ravishing that we were at a loss for words. The stunning actress graced the event in New Delhi with her pouting mate and BFF, Karan Johar.

Yes, their pouting video in the flight has broken the internet but Kareena's chic avatar is also what everyone has been talking about. Her marigold-yellow dress not only dazzled us but also gave us the perfect monsoon-wear idea for the special date night. Yes, we couldn't stop staring at Bebo and wondered how she can manage to look so drop-dead gorgeous all the time.

Kareena Karan Johar
poonamdamania

She was truly a vision to behold in her dress, which came from the label called Tome. Her full-sleeved attire hugged her slender frame beautifully and she looked gracious as ever. Her sharp V-necked blouse was kaftan-styled and the knot in the middle gave her attire, a very sexy touch. Her outfit also featured an asymmetrical skirt, which was highlighted by sari-like pleats. Well, we thought her dress was refreshing and she clearly looked fresh as a daisy in it.

She smartly teamed her outfit with beige-hued pumps by Steve Madden. Her golden geometric Misho earrings had a metallic touch and perfectly complemented her attire, which had set our screens on fire.

Kareena Kapoor Khan dresses
first_love_bollywood

Her makeup was minimally done and her tad bit messy bun was spot-on.

So, we are speechless and completed bowled over by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Are you too?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, July 20, 2018, 12:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue