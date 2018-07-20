Kareena Kapoor Khan Glows In Yellow As She Attends An Event With BFF Karan Johar

Kareena Kapoor Khan might have worn a simple and practical attire at the airport yesterday, but for the event, she slipped into something so ravishing that we were at a loss for words. The stunning actress graced the event in New Delhi with her pouting mate and BFF, Karan Johar.

Yes, their pouting video in the flight has broken the internet but Kareena's chic avatar is also what everyone has been talking about. Her marigold-yellow dress not only dazzled us but also gave us the perfect monsoon-wear idea for the special date night. Yes, we couldn't stop staring at Bebo and wondered how she can manage to look so drop-dead gorgeous all the time.

She was truly a vision to behold in her dress, which came from the label called Tome. Her full-sleeved attire hugged her slender frame beautifully and she looked gracious as ever. Her sharp V-necked blouse was kaftan-styled and the knot in the middle gave her attire, a very sexy touch. Her outfit also featured an asymmetrical skirt, which was highlighted by sari-like pleats. Well, we thought her dress was refreshing and she clearly looked fresh as a daisy in it.

She smartly teamed her outfit with beige-hued pumps by Steve Madden. Her golden geometric Misho earrings had a metallic touch and perfectly complemented her attire, which had set our screens on fire.

Her makeup was minimally done and her tad bit messy bun was spot-on.

So, we are speechless and completed bowled over by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Are you too?