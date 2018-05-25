Subscribe to Boldsky
Finally! Kareena Flaunts Her Dress Instead Of An Athletic Body

By Devika
Kareena Kapoor fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan finally wore something that didn't flaunt her chiseled body. The 'Veere Di Wedding' star was rather refreshing in her Payal Khandwala dress. With this attire of hers, we had our #flashbackfriday moment, when Kareena used to look beautiful in minimal makeup and simple normal attires.

Actually, we had been feeling that Kareena was looking unnatural and was making the same point again and again these days. She made a point of shutting down trollers for alleging that her stretchmarks were photoshopped by a magazine. So, by wearing royal blue separates at the 'Veere Di Wedding' promotions, she gave it back to them. However, then she stretched that fashion too far.

But she put a full-stop to that too.

Posing with her cute son, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena looked so pretty in an asymmetrical yellow sleeveless dress with green borders in the neckline area. Her layered attire looked so wearable and we wish, we could have this attire in our closets too.

She accessorized her stunning avatar with a golden-sequined jootis by Fizzy Goblet. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena wore a minimal makeup and kept her hair loose and slightly wild.

Taimur, on the other hand (well, first we had an incredible urge to pull his cheeks because he looked so adorable), wore a printed blue shirt. And his shirt was paired with a beige-hued pair of shorts. But most of all, it was his little-boy bun that killed the internet.

We want to give Kareena 10 on 10 for this attire. She stole our hearts once again. What do you think about this look of hers? Wasn't she a whiff of fresh air?

Kareena Kapoor fashion

    Story first published: Friday, May 25, 2018, 14:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2018
