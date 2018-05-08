SonamKiShadi: Kareena-Karisma Make A Colourful Splash

Sonam Kapoor Wedding: Taimur Ali Khan spotted in Traditional outfit with Kareena Kapoor | Boldsky

The big day is here! One of the most popular star-kids of Bollywood, Sonam, is getting married and there can't be a better occasion for Bollywood celebrities to put forward their traditionally stylish side.

The tinsel-towners have started pouring in at Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence and we have to submit that we are highly impressed by Bollywood's taste in ethnic wear.

From Karan Johar to Harshvardhan Kapoor, men donned extremely suave and elite looks. But our ladies from Bollywood definitely had an upper hand.

Bebo and Lolo hardly fail in fashion, so we would take the liberty of saying that we are floored by their looks and theirs is by far the best appearance.

Karisma wore the most bright, colourful and summery lehenga choli. Dipped in colours, she chose to keep her hair and makeup simple and looked as fresh as a daisy.

Bebo, on the other hand, wore a pink embellished anarkali with a sheer dupatta and kept her makeup and accessories minimal.

Karisma keeps us wowing by her Instagram posts and after this look of hers, it's safe to say that the 90's heart-throb has aged like fine wine.

Our very own Nawab Pataudi also looked dapper in a 'bandh gala' sherwani. And guess what? Chote Nawab Taimur looked as cute as a button, all decked up in a traditional wear.

This can be one of the biggest star-studded affairs of the year, so keep your eye on Boldsky, as we update you with every detail of #Sonamkishadi.