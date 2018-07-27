India Couture Week 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Breathtaking In A 30 Kg Gold Lehenga

Kareena Kapoor Khan was a vision in gold as she walked down the ramp as a showstopper for Falguni and Shane Peacock. Wrapped in gold, the gorgeous diva made a beautiful statement in a lehenga. Her lehenga dazzled in the glittering night and she had everyone stunned.

If there is one word for her, it was 'breathtaking'. Yes, Kareena looked like a modern day goddess. She wore a full-sleeved cropped top that was accentuated by a deep neck and she teamed it with a complementing A-line skirt. Her skirt was brushed with gold and adorned with sequins.

It was a romantic look and her lehenga was done with elaborate crystal work. And can you believe it, her attire was dipped in 30 kg of gold? The collection was titled 'Amour De Junagarh' and her ensemble was inspired by a tale in which a Parisian queen is invited to the grand Junagarh Palace. Yes, we could clearly see the inspiration in her attire.

However, it was not just her lehenga but also her dupatta that had us mesmerised. Her sheer dupatta was draped on one side and had feathers cascading so beautifully. Her look was so poetic and dreamy and totally transported us back into the golden era.

She just wore a few rings and a sleek dangler to notch up her goddess avatar. Her makeup was nude and highlighted by golden touches. Kareena's gold eye shadow and baby pink lip shade totally mesmerised us.

She walked with a lot of oomph and grace as always and we are at a loss for words. This is Kareena's one of the best moments as a showstopper. We think that it is the best outfit at the India Couture fashion week so far.