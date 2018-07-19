Kareena Kapoor Khan Won Us Over With Her Simple And Believable Airport Style

At a time when every other actress is sporting the sassiest and the most fashionable of outfits at the airport, Kareena Kapoor Khan is keeping it simple, believable, and classy. Her latest airport wear was also casual and she looked a lot dressed down. Well, Kareena clearly doesn't have to do much to look classy and chic.

So, this time, the actress wore something as humble as a round-necked yellow half-sleeved sweatshirt and she paired it with classic blue denim jeans. Kareena looked awesome in it and made us want to stick to our rooted simple style. There was nothing fancy about her look and yet she looked pretty AF.

She teamed her outfit with vibrant multi-coloured sports shoes and her huge side bag with pink-hued prints was the perfect accessory. Kareena's makeup was minimally done and highlighted by pink touches. But mostly, her makeup was natural and complemented her look. She wore a tight bun to complete her stunning look.

Well, we loved Kareena Kapoor Khan's much-needed simple airport style. She gave us some wearable goals and looked gorgeous as ever. Do you all also feel the same about her look? Let us know that in the comments section.