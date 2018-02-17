Kareena Kapoor Slaying It For An All-Girls Black-Themed Party

Kareena Kapoor had a 'girls night out' last night with her girlfriends, all of them wearing black. The all-black theme for the girls' pyjama party was too good and even in simple black causals, Bebo was killing it.

Kareena was wearing a black tank top with casual trousers for the party, keeping up with the all-black theme and rocked it to the core. The sizzling and stylish actress never fails to amaze us with even her casuals.

Two days back, she celebrated her father's birthday and at the party too, she was wearing a black Forever 21 outfit. It seems like, she is swearing by black these days. Anyway, it is the hottest colour of all.