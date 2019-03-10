Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Icy Blue Lehenga Is One Of The Prettiest Outfits We Have Seen In A Long Time Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped up her traditional fashion game with this Manish Malhotra lehenga. Her attire was accentuated by modern aesthetics and nuanced details. She looked classy and her styling was done to perfection. Let's decode her style statement, which had all our attention.

So, Kareena's lehenga was dipped in an icy powdered blue hue, which we thought was a unique colour. Her attire consisted of a textured blouse and a flared skirt, which she teamed with a complementing dupatta. Kareena's skirt was adorned with subtle floral accents and mirror-work, and the hem was meticulously embellished in silver.

She looked resplendent and accessorised her look with a modern-jadau fusion choker, which came from Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels. She also wore a stunning kada from the label, Raniwala 1881. Her makeup was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade, nude-toned cheekbones, and an eyeliner accompanied by nude eye shadow. Kareena rounded out her look with a ponytail. She looked lovely. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.