ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Icy Blue Lehenga Is One Of The Prettiest Outfits We Have Seen In A Long Time

    By
    |
    Kareena Kapoor Khan Fashion

    Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped up her traditional fashion game with this Manish Malhotra lehenga. Her attire was accentuated by modern aesthetics and nuanced details. She looked classy and her styling was done to perfection. Let's decode her style statement, which had all our attention.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Style

    So, Kareena's lehenga was dipped in an icy powdered blue hue, which we thought was a unique colour. Her attire consisted of a textured blouse and a flared skirt, which she teamed with a complementing dupatta. Kareena's skirt was adorned with subtle floral accents and mirror-work, and the hem was meticulously embellished in silver.

    Kareena Kapoor News

    She looked resplendent and accessorised her look with a modern-jadau fusion choker, which came from Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels. She also wore a stunning kada from the label, Raniwala 1881. Her makeup was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade, nude-toned cheekbones, and an eyeliner accompanied by nude eye shadow. Kareena rounded out her look with a ponytail. She looked lovely. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 13:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue