Kareena Kapoor Khan Stylishly Proves That She Is Coolest Mom With This Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with Taimur recently. She looked gorgeous in her outfit, which was about colour-blocking done right. With this outfit, Kareena upped her casual fashion game and looked classy as ever. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.

So, Kareena wore a collared white full-sleeved top, which was breezy and textured and she paired it with green-hued trousers. Now that was an interesting combination and totally exuded comfy vibes. Kareena paired her ensemble with Kolhapuris, which gave her look a desi touch. Well, we absolutely wanted her outfit, particularly those pants.

The diva accessorised her look with a metallic bracelet and the dark shades notched up her style quotient. The makeup was light and enhanced by a soft pink lip shade. The side-parted tresses completed her look. Kareena looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.