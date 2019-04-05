ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Stylishly Proves That She Is Coolest Mom With This Look

    By
    |
    Kareena Kapoor Khan Fashion

    Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with Taimur recently. She looked gorgeous in her outfit, which was about colour-blocking done right. With this outfit, Kareena upped her casual fashion game and looked classy as ever. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Style

    So, Kareena wore a collared white full-sleeved top, which was breezy and textured and she paired it with green-hued trousers. Now that was an interesting combination and totally exuded comfy vibes. Kareena paired her ensemble with Kolhapuris, which gave her look a desi touch. Well, we absolutely wanted her outfit, particularly those pants.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan News

    The diva accessorised her look with a metallic bracelet and the dark shades notched up her style quotient. The makeup was light and enhanced by a soft pink lip shade. The side-parted tresses completed her look. Kareena looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 17:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue