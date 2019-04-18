Kareena Kapoor Khan Ups The Diva Quotient With This All Yellow Bold Outfit

ENGLISH

    Bright yellow hue is not among the easy colours to pull off but Kareena Kapoor Khan slayed it in an all-yellow ensemble. The actress, whose fashion is only getting better with age, wore this attire for Rajeev Masand's show. Her attire came from the bodysuit label, Alix and also a well-know label, Zara. She looked like a diva and impressed us again.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Style

    So, Kareena's ensemble of the day consisted of a one-shouldered yellow-hued top that accentuated her slender frame and she teamed it with high-waist yellow pants, which were slightly darker in shade. Her pants were straight-fit but flared towards the hem. Now, this was certainly an experimental look and not just about anybody's cup of tea.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan News

    Kareena paired her yellow ensemble with printed pointed heels and accessorised her look with black cat-eyed frames, which absolutely spruced up her avatar. The makeup was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade and slightly contoured cheekbones. She completed her look with an impeccable ponytail. Kareena wowed us with her stylish avatar. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 17:46 [IST]
