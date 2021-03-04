Just In
Love The Idea Of Hand-Painted Apricot Tulips On Your Suit? Malavika Mohanan Has An Outfit Goal For You
Malavika Mohanan convinced us to wear a pretty suit at a beach with her recent outfit. The actress exuded diva vibes with her ensemble and inspired us stylishly. Styled by Abhinav, she was a vision to behold in her traditional suit. And not only have we decoded this attire for you but also mentioned the price.
So, Malavika Mohanan wore a hand-painted floral suit that came from the label, Picchika by Urvashi Sethi and she looked gorgeous. Her dull grey kurta was accentuated by hand-painted Apricot tulips in pink hue and she paired her kurta with plain flared palazzo pants, which went well with her suit. The actress upped her look with a chiffon dupatta that was enhanced by hand-embroidered gota. Malavika's suit was priced at INR 16,500 and even though it is a bit expensive (we understand), her attire is something that can make you look a class apart.
Malavika kept her look minimal and she notched up her look with a pair of statement pearl drop earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones. The middle-parted long highlighted tresses completed her look. Malavika Mohanan's suit is goals and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.
