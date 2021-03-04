ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Love The Idea Of Hand-Painted Apricot Tulips On Your Suit? Malavika Mohanan Has An Outfit Goal For You

    By
    |

    Malavika Mohanan convinced us to wear a pretty suit at a beach with her recent outfit. The actress exuded diva vibes with her ensemble and inspired us stylishly. Styled by Abhinav, she was a vision to behold in her traditional suit. And not only have we decoded this attire for you but also mentioned the price.

    So, Malavika Mohanan wore a hand-painted floral suit that came from the label, Picchika by Urvashi Sethi and she looked gorgeous. Her dull grey kurta was accentuated by hand-painted Apricot tulips in pink hue and she paired her kurta with plain flared palazzo pants, which went well with her suit. The actress upped her look with a chiffon dupatta that was enhanced by hand-embroidered gota. Malavika's suit was priced at INR 16,500 and even though it is a bit expensive (we understand), her attire is something that can make you look a class apart.

    Malavika kept her look minimal and she notched up her look with a pair of statement pearl drop earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones. The middle-parted long highlighted tresses completed her look. Malavika Mohanan's suit is goals and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

    Courtesy: Instagram

    More MALAVIKA MOHANAN News

    Story first published: Thursday, March 4, 2021, 16:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2021
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close