Malavika Mohanan’s Paisley Printed Co-ord Set Is Pretty And Easily Affordable; Know It’s Price Inside!
Though Malavika Mohanan is always on a slaying spree but these days she is all out there flaunting some very mind-blowing outfits as she is promoting her upcoming Tamil-language film, Master. The actress has also been sharing a lot of pictures on Instagram from her photoshoots. For the recent promotional round, she opted for a paisley printed co-ord set and slayed it effortlessly. Her outfit was pretty and not an expensive number. It costs just INR 12,000, which is easily affordable. So, before you invest in this gorgeous number, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.
So, Malavika Mohanan sported white co-ord set, which came from the label Kindred. Her outfit was accentuated by brown-hued intricate paisley prints. It consisted of a quarter-sleeved notch-lapel buttoned-down shirt. However, she left the buttons unbuttoned and tied a knot near her waist. Styled by Pranita Shetty, the Dhadak actress layered her shirt with an off-white lace bralette. She teamed her paisley printed shirt with matching shorts. Malavika completed her look with a pair of pointed white heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned delicate earrings, a chain neck piece, and gold-toned wrist watch.
On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, black kohl, shiny golden eye shadow, mascara, a tint to pink blush on cheeks, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She left her mid-parted highlighted long layered tresses loose and looked gorgeous as ever.
So, what do you think about this outfit of Malavika Mohanan's? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Malavika Mohanan's Instagram