On Malavika Mohanan’s Birthday, Her 5 Floral Outfits That Will Leave You Inspired Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Malavika Mohanan is coming up as a powerful performer and she has been impressing us with her style game. Over the years, the actress has given us a lot of fashion goals and particularly, her traditional fashion is strong. Malavika also has an affinity for floral accents and she can inspire us anytime to invest in floral outfits with her stunning outfits. Born on 4 August 1993, today is Malavika Mohanan's birthday and on her birthday, we have decoded her floral outfits for you.

Malavika Mohanan's Pink Floral Suit

Malavika Mohanan looked stunning in her floral suit that was sleeveless and flared. Her suit featured a pink base and accentuated by black-toned floral accents and green leaves. Her attire was from the label, Picchika by Urvashi Sethi and she teamed it with a matching lightweight dupatta. Her accessory game was chic with a statement ring and complementing earrings. The makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted long tresses completed her look.

Malavika Mohanan's White And Pink Floral Suit

The actress looked amazing in her white suit that was long and had v-neckline. It was a white-hued suit with full-sleeves and her attire was accentuated by pink floral accents and she paired her ensemble with a complementing dupatta. Her ensemble was from the label, Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. She accessorised her look with pearl drop earrings and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The copper tresses rounded out her avatar.

Malavika Mohanan's Green Floral Saree

Malavika Mohanan was a vision to behold in her floral saree that was designed by Sabyasachi. Her saree was beige-hued and featured green-toned leaves and floral patterns. The border of her saree was enhanced by embellished border and she paired her saree with a matching blouse. Apart from her saree, her jewellery game was also strong with intricately-done gold danglers and a heavy kada. She also wore a chic ring. As for her makeup, it was highlighted by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, subtle kohl, and a tiny bindi. The middle-parted long tresses completed her avatar.

Malavika Mohanan's Blue Floral Dress

The actress looked awesome as ever in her collared blue dress that was kaftan-styled and made for a perfect travel wear. Her attire was half-sleeved with a blue base and featured interesting patterns. Her ensemble was cinched at the waist and came from the label, Lune. She teamed her ensemble with brown flat sandals, which went well with his look. As for her accessories, she wore a Rado watch and carried a large brown purse with her from Cord. The makeup was light and natural and long sleek tresses rounded out her look.

Malavika Mohanan's Embellished Floral Saree

A saree enthusiast, Malavika Mohanan looked graceful in her embellished floral saree that was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock India. It was an ivory saree with glittering tones and red-hued floral accents and she teamed her saree with a sleeveless blouse. She upped her look with dainty earrings that notched up her look. The makeup was light with pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and natural eye makeup. The middle-parted copper wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which floral attire of Malavika Mohanan's did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Malavika Mohanan!

Pictures Source: Instagram