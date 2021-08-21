Onam 2021: Janhvi Kapoor And Malavika Mohanan Stun Us With Their Festive-Wear Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Onam is here and our Instagram feeds are lit up with the updates of people from different walks of life celebrating the auspicious occasion. The film actors and important political figures among others also wore traditional outfits. For instance, Shashi Tharoor took to his social media to highlight the Onam swing tradition. Dressed in a festive-perfect red kurta with traditional cream and gold vesthi and matching shawl, the Indian politician celebrated the harvest festival - Onam, at his ancestral home.

Coming to the Indian movie actors, Malavika Mohanan and Janhvi Kapoor also posted pictures in their resplendent ethnic outfits. While Malavika wore a skirt set, Janhvi's attire was about vibrant hues. Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback picture of hers and Malavika Mohanan's silk attire really had out attention. So, let's talk about their outfits.

Janhvi Kapoor's Pink And Orange Attire

Janhvi Kapoor looked amazing in her ensemble that was about subtly-patterned yellow skirt. Her skirt was flared and accentuated by floral accents and complementing border. The blouse of her attire was splashed in pink and yellow hue and the pink dupatta completed her attire look. She upped her style quotient with elaborate gemstone jhumkis, which went well with her outfit. As for makeup, it was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and natural-pink eye shadow. She also sported a red bindi and the middle-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

Malavika Mohanan's Red Skirt Set

Malavika Mohanan looked gorgeous in her skirt set that featured a full-sleeved and plunging neckline blouse. It was a silk blouse and she paired it with a red skirt that was enhanced by white-toned patterns. This attire of Malavika's came from the label, Mogra Designs and she spruced up her look with a pair of intricate silver danglers, which elevated her style quotient. She also wore a complementing silver bangle. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-red lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted long tresses completed her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Onam!

Picture Source: Instagram