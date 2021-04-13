Ugadi And Baisakhi 2021: Spruce Up Your Festive Look With Celebs-Inspired Traditional Suits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With Covid-19 pandemic forcing us to celebrate festivals at home, our festive fashion has also changed a bit. We now mostly prefer minimal numbers over heavier and shimmering outfits that we used to wear for grand festive occasions. Well, festivities and fresh beginnings have begun with Ugadi and Baisakhi but since most of us would be celebrating the two festivals at home, we have curated three subtle and soothing traditional suits worn by divas - Malavika Mohanan, Keerthy Suresh, and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Moving on from sarees for the day, we have decoded the suits of the actresses.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Floral Suit

Fresh and floral, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya exuded festive vibes with this suit of hers, which came from the label, Thread & Button. She wore a plain ivory kurta that was full-sleeved with flared hem and teamed it with a pretty salwar that was accentuated by pink-toned floral accents. She also paired her ensemble with delicate white dupatta and wedges, which went well with her look. Styled by Victor Robinson, she wore a pair of dainty drop earrings and ring that upped her look. The makeup highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and smokey kohl spruced up her avatar. She completed her look with side-swept tresses.

Keerthy Suresh's Green And Yellow Gharara Set

You can also play with striking colour-blocks and make your look stay-at-home festive-perfect for Ugadi and Baisakhi 2021. Well, Keerthy Suresh certainly inspired us to flaunt contrasts with this gharara set of hers. She wore a leaf-green kurta that featured cloth buttons and teamed it with ivory and yellow gharara accentuated by nature-inspired accents. She also wore a plain yellow dupatta with embellished border, which made her look more radiant. Keerthy teamed her ensemble with a stunning pair of juttis. She accessorised her look with ethnic jhumkis and the makeup highlighted by matte pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones notched up her look. The side-parted softly-curled copper tresses rounded out her festive avatar.

Malavika Mohanan's Pink And Grey Striped Suit

Simple and subtly embellished, Malavika Mohanan also gave us a classy festive look with her ethnic suit. The actress, who always inspires us with her traditional look, wore a grey-toned kurta and matching palazzos. Her kurta set was enhanced by pink stripes and dotted accents. While her suit was minimal, her bright-hued dupatta elevated her look. Splashed in vibrant pink hue, her dupatta was marked by grey stripes and dots. She wore eye-catching gold earrings to accentuate her look. The makeup was light and highlighted by pink tones. The side-swept tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose festive look did you like the most and what style of suit are you most likely to wear for Ugadi and Baisakhi? Let us know that.

Pictures Source: Instagram