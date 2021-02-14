Valentine’s Day 2021: Malavika Mohanan, Hina Khan, And Shraddha Kapoor Slay It In Their Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

This Valentine's Day, ladies don't make it cliché by donning the usual outfits but on the contrary, make it unforgettable by sporting something interesting. Malavika Mohanan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Hina Khan slayed it in their outfits recently and gave us Valentine's Day fashion goals. While Malavika flaunted a saree, Hina Khan wore separates with a jacket, and Shraddha Kapoor made a strong case for a black dress. Let's decode their ensembles and look.

Malavika Mohanan's Silver Saree

Malavika Mohanan looked stunning in her silver saree, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. She wore a dazzling silver saree that was accentuated by sequinned tones. Malavika draped the saree in a nivi style and teamed her saree with a sleeveless blouse that went well with her saree. She accessorised her look with a floral-cut diamond ring. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and well-defined kohl with pink eye shadow. The long middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look.

Shraddha Kapoor's Black Dress

Shraddha Kapoor looked amazing in her black dress, which was halter-necked and featured a full-sleeve on one side. The dress was enhanced by shimmering belt and neckline, which gave her outfit a glamorous effect. The tassels also spruced up her dress look and Shraddha was styled by Namrata. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The pink cheekbones elevated her look and the highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Hina Khan's Dazzling Separates

Hina Khan looked stunning in her separates, which consisted of a feathery pink polo-neck and shimmering high-waist black pants. Her attire was from Fuss Pot and Closet Hues. It was a colour-blocked attire and she wore a long structured pink coat with her ensemble. She also teamed her outfit with black sandals. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade and pink eye shadow. The cheekbones were contoured and the highlighted middle-parted partly-tied tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose ensemble did you like the most? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram