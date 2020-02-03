From Sonam To Vaani Kapoor, The Best Dressed Divas At The Amazon Filmfare Award Curtain Raiser

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja You can always expect Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to give the best in fashion and this time was no different. The diva made an ivory splash with her MasabaxRhea sari at the event and she looked straight out of a fairytale. Sophisticated and classy, Sonam Kapoor's sari was about meticulous floral detailing and lightweight fabric. She paired it with a full-sleeved floral crop top blouse and with this, gave us blouse goals. Apart from her attire, her Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas danglers also caught our attention. She also elevated her jewellery game with chic rings from Diamantina Fine Jewels and Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and muted pink lip shade. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar. She was styled by Rhea Kapoor.

Malavika Mohanan Pink is always in season and Malavika Mohanan proved so with her hot pink gown by Gaby Charbachy. It was a belted and strapless gown that was crafted out of a luxuriant fabric and Malavika looked amazing as ever. The gown also featured a deep side slit, which added to the bold touch. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she paired her gown with shiny silver sandals from Charles & Keith. The sleek neckpiece from Joolry upped her style quotient. The makeup was highlighted by minty pink lip shade and matching eye shadow. She rounded out her avatar with long middle-parted wavy tresses.

Nora Fatehi Nora Fatehi took an embellished turn with her Sandra Mansour gown that was full-sleeved and figure-flattering. It was a textured attire and it suited Nora Fatehi. The attire also featured asymmetrical hem and she teamed her ensemble with pointed silver pumps. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Nora's jewellery game was very light. She just elevated her look with chic rings. The makeup was enhanced by vibrant pink lip shade and well-defined eye makeup. The long sleek tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. Nora Fatehi looked fabulous.

Rasika Dugal Rasika Dugal looked classy and a class apart in her ensemble, which was so different from what other divas. She didn't wear a sari or a dress, but a skirt and top. With her attire, she gave us a fashion goal of the day. Her outfit of the night was by Payal Khandwala and it consisted of a white shirt blouse and royal blue patterned skirt. The skirt was accentuated by dark golden motifs but what upped her look was that structured and patterned jacket. She teamed her attire with transparent heels from Intoto. Styled by Who Wore What When, Rasika kept her jewellery game minimal with Atul Jewellers jewellery. That neckpiece was so awesome and spruced up her avatar! The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and nude-toned touches. The impeccable bun completed her look.

Vidya Balan Vidya Balan took a contemporary traditional turn at the Amazon Filmfare event with her attire. She wore a red-hued ensemble from Ka-Sha. It was a Mira sari dress that she donned and it was a belted number that we so loved. Her attire seemed so comfy and perfect for formal events. Styled by Who Wore What When, Vidya paired her attire with golden-toned sandals, which colour-blocked her attire. Her statement oxidised silver neckpiece by Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas was a great styling move. The complementing earrings also notched up her avatar. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The neat bun rounded out her avatar.

Mrunal Thakur Styled by Aastha Sharma, Mrunal Thakur made a floral splash at the Amazon Filmfare Award Curtain Raiser. The Ghost Stories actress made heads turn with her absolutely stunning attire that was by Gemy Maalouf. It was a strapless gown with vibrant floral splash in yellow, pink, and blue hues. The black drape added a level of contrast to her attire and gave it a dramatic touch. Her black and embellished heels came from Giuseppe Zanotti. Mrunal's sparkly jewellery came from the label, Zema. The makeup was nude-toned with muted pink lip shade and light blush. The side-parted sleek bob tresses rounded out her avatar.