Malavika Mohanan's Beauty Routine: A Combo Of Her Malayali Roots And Holistic Care
She made headlines when she replaced Deepika Padukone in Majid Majidi's much-talked-about film - Beyond The Clouds. Malavika Mohanan, with her Malayali roots, is what you call - a total babe.
But Malavika Mohanan is also known for her flawless skin and long, luscious locks. Fortunately for us, she's shared many of her beauty secrets with us. So waste no time; here's all you need to know about slender beaut Malavika Mohanan's beauty routine.
Malavika Mohanan's Beauty Routine
1. DIY calming skincare
"I fix my skin with a recipe my mum taught me. It uses red sandalwood powder mixed with a little yoghurt because it's calming, a natural bleach, and soothes inflammation." Said Malavika when asked about her go-to beauty routine.
Red sandalwood is one of the best ingredients for your skin. Aside from treating blemishes, rashes and acne, it also gets rid of tan and dullness because of its cooling properties. In addition, you can get supple, soft, nourished skin if you apply curd to your face every day [1].
2. She's all about the holistic skincare
Malavika Mohanan swears by holistic skincare since eating clean and exercising helps your skin - and hers is essentially flawless.
Holistic skin care refers to treating the skin as a whole. It looks beyond external symptoms to understand the root cause of skin imbalances, so it's more than just moisturizers and cleansers [2].
3. 'Kachiya enna' for her luscious locks
Kachiya enna is nothing but 'heated/boiled' oil made from mixing herbs - essentially a DIY hair oil that is common in Malayali households, imo. This DIY hair oil gives you smooth, silky, and soft hair with coconut oil and natural ingredients like tulsi, peppercorns, betel leaves, and moringa leaves [3].
How to make 'kachiya enna' at home
Ingredients
- Peppercorns - 2 to 3
- Cumin/Jeera seeds - 1 teaspoon
- Tulsi leaves - 3 to 5
- Moringa leaves - 2 to 3 stems with leaves
- Coconut oil - 1 cup
- Betel leaf stem - 1
Directions
- Heat coconut oil in a kadai.
- Turn the heat to medium and let the oil heat up for 1-2 minutes.
- Add rice, peppercorns, jeera, and deseeded red chilli skins when the raw smell disappears.
- Finish with moringa, tulsi, and betel stems and turn off the heat when they wilt.
- Make sure the oil cools down completely.
- Put the oil in a dry, airtight container.
