Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, And Malavika Mohanan Inspire Us With Their Saree Looks
If you are a saree connoisseur, you have come to the right place. Come Monday and we have curated three saree looks for you. Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, and Malavika Mohanan draped sarees recently and inspired us fashionably. We have decoded their saree looks for you, so that you can take goals for the next occasion.
Pic Courtesy: Who Wore What When
Vidya Balan's Silk Multi-hued Saree
Vidya Balan wore a silk multi-hued saree for a wedding. She wore a silk multi-hued saree for the occasion that was dipped in the shades of black and pink. Her saree was accentuated by stripes pattern and checkered accents in pink and purple patterns. The palla of her saree was enhanced by tassles. Her exquisite saree came from the brand Muhurth. She paired her saree with a half-sleeved subtly-done purple blouse. Styled by Who Wore What When, she accessorised her look with an elegant bangle and earrings from the brand, Niyathi. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. A tiny purple bindi notched up her look. She adorned her middle-parted bun with jasmine.
Pic Credit: Chandrahas Prabhu
Kirti Kulhari's Yellow Nature-Inspired Saree
For the post-release interview of the Criminal Justice Season 2, Kirti Kulhari draped a stunning saree. She was styled by Who Wore What When and her saree came from the label, Saundh. The saree was impeccably pleated and featured nature-inspired patterns in green and red hues. Her saree was enhanced by ruffled palla with a black border. She teamed her saree with a collared yellow shirt that was marked by white stripes and puffed sleeves. She accessorised her look with gemstone neckpiece and statement earrings that came from Shri Paramani Jewels. She teamed her attire with golden heels from Chalk Studio. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, matte pink lip shade and pink eye shadow with kohl. The sleek hairdo rounded out her look.
Pic Credit: Kiransaphotography
Malavika Mohanan's Floral Saree
Malavika Mohanan looked gorgeous in her saree that was designed by Sabyasachi. It was a nature-inspired saree that was ivory-hued and featured floral accents in green colour. The embellished border upped her saree look. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless floral blouse that went well with her saree look. Styled by Pallavi Singh, she spruced up her saree look with a stunning pair of danglers and bangle. The makeup was highlighted by dark pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The tiny black bindi accentuated her look. The middle-parted voluminous tresses completed her avatar.
So, what do you think about their saree looks? Whose saree look did you like the most? Let us know that.