Diwali: Tara Sutaria, Malavika Mohanan, Priyanka Chopra With Wow Hairstyles To Try During The Festival!

Be it a festival or a wedding, Bollywood celebs are known to celebrate each occasion with great enthusiasm and style. Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Diwali is a fun-filled festival and the celebrities leave no stone unturned in putting their best ethnic foot forward. The divas not just dolled up in their traditional best but also put in equal effort in matching their hairstyle with their attire. While some left their tresses loose, some treated us with their elegant look in dazzling buns. So, here we have curated the list of the actresses with the best hairstyles. Take a look and let us know who wowed you the most.

Tara Sutaria’s Low Bun With White Mogra We have listed Tara Sutaria not only under the best hairstyle category but also in our best dressed list. She was decked up in a traditional suit, consisting of a red kurta, light-green bottoms, and blue dupatta. Again, talking about her hairstyle, she sported a neat low bun with mid-partition. To spruce up her look, she decorated her bun with white mogra and looked elegant. Her make-up was also on-point. Green bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade, rounded out her look. Malavika Mohanan’s Half Hairdo With Curls For the special occasion, Malavika Mohanan was also dressed in her traditional best. She wore a printed red anarkali with sheer dupatta and teamed it with matching jhumkis. The actress parted her tresses from the middle and pulled some of the tresses from both sides to the back. She secured it with a few hairpins and beautifully curled the remaining long highlighted tresses. Tiny bindi, thick brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Bhumi Pednekar’s Twisted Hairdo With Red Flower For Diwali 2020 festivities, Bhumi Pednekar opted for an Indo-western ensemble that mostly looked like a gown and featured a golden belt. She teamed her dress with gold-toned earrings and choker. Bhumi parted her tresses from the middle, twisted front tresses from either side, and pulled them all at the back into a low hairdo. The actress adorned her hair with a red flower and looked beautiful. Filled brows, winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade wrapped up her look. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Messy Bun Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an adorable picture with hubby Nick Jonas. In the picture, she was seen flaunting a floral printed saree with sleeveless blouse. Gold-toned earrings and peach-hued bangles notched up her look. As far as her hairstyle is concerned, the diva pulled back her tresses into a low messy bun while the front bangs spruced up her hairdo and she looked cuter. Minimal base marked by filled brows and dark pink lip shade elevated her look.

So, whose hairstyle did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Tara Sutaria, Malavika Mohanan, Bhumi Pednekar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas