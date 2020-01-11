Malavika Mohanan Flaunts Her One-Shoulder Polka Dot Midi That We So Want Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Malavika Mohanan has amazing fashion sense and it's quite visible on her social media. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that the actress has done many fashion photoshoots. Her sartorial choices are really impressive and we should definitely take fashion lessons from her.

Recently Malavika shared a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot and we couldn't stop staring at her gorgeous outfit. She donned a one-shoulder pink dress and looked perfect. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Malavika Mohanan looked extremely pretty in a one-shoulder light pink-hued midi dress by noted designer, Gauri & Nainika. Styled by Archa Mehta, her body-hugging dress featured red polka dots and pleats at one side. The red statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with a pair of ankle-length strapped white heels and ditched jewellery.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Malavika slightly contoured her face and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade elevated her look. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail. The white pearl detailed hairpin went well with her look.

We really liked Malavika Mohanan's polka dot outfit. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Malavika Mohanan's Instagram