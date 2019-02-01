Malavika Mohanan Oozes Confidence In Chic Separates At LFW SR'19

Sustainability was the theme of the second day of Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019 and the particular day witnessed shows by a lot of indie labels, which back eco-friendly fashion. Ereena was one of the labels, which presented its ecological collection called, 'Bhoomi Bhoomi'. The ensembles were crafted out from Eri silk fabric- a unique eco-friendly fabric that is cool in summers and warm in winters. Malavika Mohanan was the showstopper for the label and she looked absolutely stunning in her contemporary outfit.

The 'Beyond The Clouds' actress, Malavika wore separates from the collection. With this ensemble, she mirrored the spirit of modern women, who is unapologetic about being bold. Her attire was beautifully tailored with a structured bodice and straight-fit pants. Her attire was enhanced by muted shades of grey and pink. The attire was also accentuated by abstract prints. Malavika's separates came with a sweeping ivory cape, which added a dramatic touch to her look and beckoned women to go beyond their comfort zone.

She also wore pointed black heels, which colour-blocked her outfit. However, it was her statement feather-inspired danglers, which truly notched up her avatar. The makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a matte lip shade. The middle-parted wavy tresses spruced up her gorgeous avatar. So, how did you find Malavika's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.