Paradoxical And Glamorous, Malavika Mohanan & Aisha Sharma Represented The Opera Culture At LFW 2018

'Beyond The Clouds' star, Malavika Mohanan and 'Satyameva Jayate' actress Aisha Sharma closed the show for Kartikeya on the third day of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. The budding stars of the Hindi cinema scorched the ramp and had the audience gasping for breath. They looked unbelievable and dramatic, as they walked confidently down the ramp.

The designer's collection, 'Heroine of the Opera' was a representation of the European opera culture of the late 1700s. However, the designer gave his ensembles a contemporary touch, while keeping alive the spirit of the theatrics and opera culture. Kartikeya's LFW 2018 attires were highlighted by luxe fabrics and bold hues.

Coming to the showstoppers, Malavika's attire completely contrasted Aisha's outfit in terms of silhouette and prints. Malavika's outfit of the night entwined paradoxes. While her attire was the dreamiest we had seen so far at this year's Lakme Fashion Week but those loud patterns contradicted the dreaminess with dark romance. The bodice of her attire was structured and the balloon-shaped skirt was flared.

Her attire was a fine mixture of lemon yellow, black, and orange shades. The colours definitely revealed many sides of the opera culture. The tulle cape gave her ensemble the lighter touch but then those intricate dark patterns adorning her full-sleeves and bodice added to the dark side of the opera culture. Malavika's surreal pencil heels completed her paradoxical look.

Aisha, on the other hand, represented the glamorous side of the opera culture, with her structured dress. Unlike Malavika's, Aisha attire was heavily embroidered with elaborate patterns. Her dress which too had a flared skirt was accentuated by floral and nature-inspired prints, while her sheer neckline with bandhgala notched up her dress to a whole new level.

We also loved Aisha's boots, which came from Misfit Panda. They were richly sequined and complemented her figure-flattering dress. With black-hued embellishments on her boots, she sashayed down the ramp like a boss lady.

Malavika and Aisha definitely left us awestruck. Whose look did you like more?